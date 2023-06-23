AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

Evangelical leader hopes conference is ‘testosterone booster shot’ for anti-abortion 2024 candidates

Biden is getting endorsements from 3 abortion rights groups as Democrats bank on the issue in 2024

India’s Modi brings comedy game to big White House dinner in his honor

Biden and Modi cheer booming economic ties in visit that also reckoned with India’s record on rights

India’s Modi meets the press at the White House — and takes...

READ MORE