On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 3, 2023 12:19 am
< a min read
      

Biden expected to sign budget deal to raise debt ceiling
Justice Department says it won’t charge Pence over handling of classified documents
DeSantis wraps up 1st early states tour as candidate with more personal touch in South Carolina
Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to exit criminal case, echoing claims of political bias
Republicans schedule 1st presidential debate for Aug. 23, but there’s no guarantee Trump will attend
White House wants...

READ MORE

Biden expected to sign budget deal to raise debt ceiling

Justice Department says it won’t charge Pence over handling of classified documents

DeSantis wraps up 1st early states tour as candidate with more personal touch in South Carolina

Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to exit criminal case, echoing claims of political bias

Republicans schedule 1st presidential debate for Aug. 23, but there’s no guarantee Trump will attend

White House wants to engage Russia on nuclear arms control in post-treaty world

How Biden and McCarthy struck a debt limit deal and staved off a catastrophe

Tanks, F-16 jets part of long-term aid for Ukraine, won’t be ready for upcoming offensive, US says

Biden celebrates a ‘crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on bipartisan debt ceiling deal

Disney lawsuit judge removes himself from case but not for reasons cited by DeSantis

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|9 2023 Cyber Solutions Fest | Spring:...
6|9 2023 Cyber Solutions Fest | Spring:...
6|9 NAICS Codes & Identifying Bids:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories