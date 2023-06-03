AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

Biden expected to sign budget deal to raise debt ceiling
Justice Department says it won’t charge Pence over handling of classified documents
DeSantis wraps up 1st early states tour as candidate with more personal touch in South Carolina
Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to exit criminal case, echoing claims of political bias
Republicans schedule 1st presidential debate for Aug. 23, but there’s no guarantee Trump will attend
White House wants...
White House wants to engage Russia on nuclear arms control in post-treaty world
How Biden and McCarthy struck a debt limit deal and staved off a catastrophe
Tanks, F-16 jets part of long-term aid for Ukraine, won’t be ready for upcoming offensive, US says
Biden celebrates a ‘crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on bipartisan debt ceiling deal
Disney lawsuit judge removes himself from case but not for reasons cited by DeSantis
