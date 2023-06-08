On Air:
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 8, 2023 12:20 am
Justice Dept. moves closer toward possible indictment of Trump in classified documents investigation

AP-NORC poll finds both Democrats, Republicans skeptical of US spying practices

Biden and Sunak to focus on Ukraine and economic security in British PM’s first White House visit

The Republican presidential field is largely set. Here are takeaways on where the contest stands.

Biden invites thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals, singer Betty Who, to Pride Month celebration

Pence opens presidential bid with denunciation of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion

House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden doc

GOP conservatives shutter House to protest McCarthy-Biden debt deal, setting up next budget brawl

DeSantis defends flying migrants to California as he meets with sheriffs near border

Voices from the violent civil rights era see attacks on voting rights as part of ongoing struggle

Government News

