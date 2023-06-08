AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

Justice Dept. moves closer toward possible indictment of Trump in classified documents investigation
AP-NORC poll finds both Democrats, Republicans skeptical of US spying practices
Biden and Sunak to focus on Ukraine and economic security in British PM’s first White House visit
The Republican presidential field is largely set. Here are takeaways on where the contest stands.
Biden invites thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals, singer Betty Who, to Pride Month celebration
Pence...
House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden doc
GOP conservatives shutter House to protest McCarthy-Biden debt deal, setting up next budget brawl
DeSantis defends flying migrants to California as he meets with sheriffs near border
Voices from the violent civil rights era see attacks on voting rights as part of ongoing struggle
