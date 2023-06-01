On Air:
⚠️Programming Note::
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:43 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 1, 2023 12:43 am
< a min read
      

After sailing though House on bipartisan vote, Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal now goes to Senate
Trump returns to campaign trail in Iowa as GOP rival DeSantis makes case to New Hampshire voters
Republicans get their IRS cuts; Democrats say they expect little near-term impact
Debt ceiling deal advances pipeline and tweaks environmental rules. But more work remains.
Mike Pence will launch his presidential campaign in Iowa on June 7
Aide...

READ MORE

After sailing though House on bipartisan vote, Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal now goes to Senate

Trump returns to campaign trail in Iowa as GOP rival DeSantis makes case to New Hampshire voters

Republicans get their IRS cuts; Democrats say they expect little near-term impact

Debt ceiling deal advances pipeline and tweaks environmental rules. But more work remains.

Mike Pence will launch his presidential campaign in Iowa on June 7

Aide fired by George Santos says he got his job after sending money to Republican’s deputy

Reports: Prosecutors have tape of Trump discussing holding onto classified doc after leaving office

Air Force picks Colorado for more Space Force missions as politics loom over headquarters decision

Revised DACA program to be debated before Texas judge who previously ruled against it

Changes to food aid in debt bill would cost money, far from savings GOP envisioned

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|7 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
6|7 CI or FS Polygraph Cleared Job Fair
6|7 AWS D.C. Public Sector Summit Promotion
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories