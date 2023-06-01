AP Top Political News at 12:43 a.m. EDT

After sailing though House on bipartisan vote, Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal now goes to Senate
Trump returns to campaign trail in Iowa as GOP rival DeSantis makes case to New Hampshire voters
Republicans get their IRS cuts; Democrats say they expect little near-term impact
Debt ceiling deal advances pipeline and tweaks environmental rules. But more work remains.
Mike Pence will launch his presidential campaign in Iowa on June 7
