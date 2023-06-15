AP Top Political News at 10:56 a.m. EDT

‘Stand with Trump’ becomes a rallying cry as Republicans amplify attacks on the US justice system

Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families

Biden targets junk fees with executives from Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb

Who’s running for president? See a rundown of the 2024 candidates

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announces GOP presidential bid days after Trump’s indictment

Diverse Republican presidential primary field...

READ MORE