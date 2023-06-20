AP Top Political News at 7:22 a.m. EDT

Biden will host a forum about artificial intelligence with technology leaders in San Francisco
Inside the deepening rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Biden is ready to fete India’s leader, looking past Modi’s human rights record and ties to Russia
Disciplinary hearing against Trump attorney John Eastman begins in California
Biden raising cash in the San Francisco area as he revs up his 2024 campaign
...
READ MORE
Biden will host a forum about artificial intelligence with technology leaders in San Francisco
Inside the deepening rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Biden is ready to fete India’s leader, looking past Modi’s human rights record and ties to Russia
Disciplinary hearing against Trump attorney John Eastman begins in California
Biden raising cash in the San Francisco area as he revs up his 2024 campaign
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but China rebuffs the main US request
Trump faces questions about whether he’ll drag down the Republican Party after his indictments
‘It was hell’: Hostage freed after years in Africa recounts ordeal and frustrations with US response
Who gets a break? Clashing ideas on tax relief are teed up for the 2024 campaign
20 years after the United States invaded Iraq, Iraqis are still trying to emigrate to the US
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.