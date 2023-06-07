AP Top Political News at 8:01 a.m. EDT

Pence says ‘Different times call for different leadership’ in video launching 2024 presidential bid
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
Christie goes after Trump in presidential campaign launch, calling him a ‘self-serving mirror hog’
Florida grand jury involved in Trump documents probe by Justice Dept., AP source says
Judge rules to release names of Rep. Santos bond cosigners, will stay secret as appeal considered
READ MORE
Pence says ‘Different times call for different leadership’ in video launching 2024 presidential bid
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
Christie goes after Trump in presidential campaign launch, calling him a ‘self-serving mirror hog’
Florida grand jury involved in Trump documents probe by Justice Dept., AP source says
Judge rules to release names of Rep. Santos bond cosigners, will stay secret as appeal considered
Supreme Court tossed out heart of Voting Rights Act a decade ago, prompting wave of new voting rules
Rapidly growing Denver picks Mike Johnston as new mayor amid mounting big-city problems
As conservatives target schools, LGBTQ+ kids and students of color feel less safe
Florida official says migrants flown to California went willingly, disputes claims of coercion
US weighs in on Roger Waters antisemitism debate, says artist has long history of denigrating Jews
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.