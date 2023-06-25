AP Top Political News at 10:23 a.m. EDT

In post-Roe era, House Republicans begin quiet push for new restrictions on abortion access
GOP state legislatures seek greater control over state and local election offices
Trump is returning to Michigan with hopes of repeating the battleground success he found in 2016
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
Trump says US government has ‘vital role’ opposing abortion, won’t say if he backs national...
READ MORE
In post-Roe era, House Republicans begin quiet push for new restrictions on abortion access
GOP state legislatures seek greater control over state and local election offices
Trump is returning to Michigan with hopes of repeating the battleground success he found in 2016
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
Trump says US government has ‘vital role’ opposing abortion, won’t say if he backs national ban
Packages from China are surging into the United States. Some say $800 duty-free limit was a mistake
Analysis: Donald Trump’s war on truth confronts another test with voters
Speaker McCarthy supports expunging Trump’s impeachments over Ukraine and Jan. 6
Justice Department proposes December trial date for Trump in classified documents case
US intelligence report on COVID-19 origins rejects some points raised by lab leak theory proponents
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.