AP Top Political News at 12:34 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 14, 2023 12:34 am
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents

In court, Trump faced charges with no cameras present. Outside, he campaigned for all to see

Trump turns his day in court into a campaign event despite serious political and legal threats

Walt Nauta is the latest Trump loyalist to face potential jail time after working for him

What to know about Trump’s appearance in federal court in Miami to face felony charges

Stove wars: Republican-controlled House takes up bills to protect gas stoves

Biden celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday, at the White House

White House press secretary has violated rule against politics on the job, watchdog says

Biden dispatching Sullivan to Tokyo for talks with Japan, Philippines, South Korea officials

NATO leader says Ukrainians are making progress and advancing against Russian forces

Government News

Top Stories