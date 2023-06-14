AP Top Political News at 12:34 a.m. EDT

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents
In court, Trump faced charges with no cameras present. Outside, he campaigned for all to see
Trump turns his day in court into a campaign event despite serious political and legal threats
Walt Nauta is the latest Trump loyalist to face potential jail time after working for him
What to know about Trump’s appearance in federal court in...
READ MORE
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents
In court, Trump faced charges with no cameras present. Outside, he campaigned for all to see
Trump turns his day in court into a campaign event despite serious political and legal threats
Walt Nauta is the latest Trump loyalist to face potential jail time after working for him
What to know about Trump’s appearance in federal court in Miami to face felony charges
Stove wars: Republican-controlled House takes up bills to protect gas stoves
Biden celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday, at the White House
White House press secretary has violated rule against politics on the job, watchdog says
Biden dispatching Sullivan to Tokyo for talks with Japan, Philippines, South Korea officials
NATO leader says Ukrainians are making progress and advancing against Russian forces
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.