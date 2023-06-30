On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 1:32 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 30, 2023 1:32 am
< a min read
      

Trump, DeSantis among 2024 GOP hopefuls set to appear at Moms for Liberty gathering
Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling leaves colleges looking for new ways to promote diversity
The Supreme Court made big decisions this week and more are coming. Here’s what you need to know
Biden talks Supreme Court and Russia but also media and McCain in rare network interview
Biden’s Iran envoy placed on unpaid leave pending a review...

READ MORE

Trump, DeSantis among 2024 GOP hopefuls set to appear at Moms for Liberty gathering

Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling leaves colleges looking for new ways to promote diversity

The Supreme Court made big decisions this week and more are coming. Here’s what you need to know

Biden talks Supreme Court and Russia but also media and McCain in rare network interview

Biden’s Iran envoy placed on unpaid leave pending a review of his handling of classified documents

Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near Barack Obama’s Washington home

In the Supreme Court chamber, the subject was race, the mood was somber, the criticism harsh

Police body camera ramp up started a decade ago. How well have they worked?

3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|6 Electromagnetic Spectrum Conflict in...
7|6 govDelivery Feature Focus
7|6 Power BI Intermediate
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories