AP Top Political News at 10:37 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 19, 2023 10:37 am
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but the main US request is rebuffed
‘It was hell’: Hostage freed after years in Africa recounts ordeal and frustrations with US response
Biden plans 4 fundraisers in San Francisco area as he revs up 2024 campaign
Who gets a break? Clashing ideas on tax relief are teed up for the 2024 campaign
More than 1 million dropped from Medicaid as states...

