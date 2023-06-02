AP Top Political News at 12:51 a.m. EDT

Biden says he got ‘sandbagged’ after he tripped and fell onstage at Air Force graduation

‘Shrink the room’: How Biden and McCarthy struck a debt-limit deal and staved off a catastrophe

Just days to spare, Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden

Underestimated McCarthy emerges from debt deal empowered as speaker, still threatened by far right

Drag shows on US military bases canceled by Pentagon after...

READ MORE