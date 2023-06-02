On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:51 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 2, 2023 12:51 am
< a min read
      

Biden says he got ‘sandbagged’ after he tripped and fell onstage at Air Force graduation
‘Shrink the room’: How Biden and McCarthy struck a debt-limit deal and staved off a catastrophe
Just days to spare, Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden
Underestimated McCarthy emerges from debt deal empowered as speaker, still threatened by far right
Drag shows on US military bases canceled by Pentagon after...

READ MORE

Biden says he got ‘sandbagged’ after he tripped and fell onstage at Air Force graduation

‘Shrink the room’: How Biden and McCarthy struck a debt-limit deal and staved off a catastrophe

Just days to spare, Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden

Underestimated McCarthy emerges from debt deal empowered as speaker, still threatened by far right

Drag shows on US military bases canceled by Pentagon after Republican criticism

Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone before Jan. 6 attack gets more than 4 years in prison

Debt limit bill gives Republicans IRS cuts, but Democrats say they expect little near-term impact

Biden thanks Air Force Academy graduates for choosing ‘service over self’; he stumbles after speech

Trump and DeSantis jab at each other on campaign trail in 1st dueling appearances as 2024 candidates

US retaliates for Russia’s suspension of New START treaty by revoking visas of nuclear inspectors

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|8 Kansas City Cybersecurity Conference
6|8 Project Building 101
6|8 Hybrid Technology Briefing for the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories