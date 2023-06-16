On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
June 16, 2023 2:30 am
June 9-15, 2023

June 9-15, 2023

Devastating floods in southern Ukraine prompted evacuations. Russians celebrated the Day of Russia, former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s state funeral was held in Milan, and a boat carrying migrants capsized and sank off the coast of Greece. In the world of sports, Manchester City celebrated winning the Champions League soccer tournament.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Emilio Morenatti, chief photographer in Madrid.

Top Stories