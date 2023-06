SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published March 1, 2022, about an investigation into attorney John Eastman, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Eastman had retired a dean of the Chapman University law school in 2021. Eastman was dean of the school from 2007 to 2010. Eastman was a professor when he retired in 2021.

