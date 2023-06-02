On Air: FEDTalk
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Justice Department says it won’t charge Pence over handling of classified documents

JILL COLVIN
June 2, 2023 10:53 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The Department of Justice has informed former Vice President Mike Pence ‘s legal team that it will not pursue criminal charges related to the discovery of classified documents at his Indiana home.

The department sent a letter to Pence’s attorney on Thursday informing him that, after an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information, no criminal charges will be sought.

The news comes days before Pence plans to launch his...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — The Department of Justice has informed former Vice President Mike Pence ‘s legal team that it will not pursue criminal charges related to the discovery of classified documents at his Indiana home.

The department sent a letter to Pence’s attorney on Thursday informing him that, after an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information, no criminal charges will be sought.

The news comes days before Pence plans to launch his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination for president — a campaign that would put him in direct competition with former President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Merrick Garland had named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents, as well as Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, just three days after Trump formally launched his latest campaign.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

A Justice Department official confirmed the authenticity of the letter to Pence’s lawyer.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|8 Kansas City Cybersecurity Conference
6|8 Project Building 101
6|8 Hybrid Technology Briefing for the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories