On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case

The Associated Press
June 8, 2023 10:26 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a surprising ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case, ordering the creation of a second district with a large Black population.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court’s liberals in affirming a lower-court ruling that found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map with one majority Black seat out of seven...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a surprising ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case, ordering the creation of a second district with a large Black population.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court’s liberals in affirming a lower-court ruling that found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map with one majority Black seat out of seven congressional districts in a state where more than one in four residents is Black.

The case had been closely watched for its potential to weaken the landmark voting rights law.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|14 Overview of Reporting - Contract...
6|14 Three Ways to Enhance Investigative...
6|14 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories