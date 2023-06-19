On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Texas Sen. Angela Paxton says she will ‘carry out my duties’ in husband’s impeachment trial

The Associated Press
June 19, 2023 11:12 pm
1 min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton said Monday she will “carry out my duties” ahead of the historic impeachment trial of her husband, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, but did not outright say whether or not she will recuse herself on a vote to remove him from office.

Breaking weeks of public silence since her husband was impeached in May, Angela Paxton did not address the accusations in a statement released...

Whether Paxton will cast a vote with her husband’s job on the line has raised ethical questions ahead of the looming trial in the Senate, which is set to begin no later than August. State law compels all senators to attend, but is silent on whether she must participate.

“As a member of the Senate, I hold these obligations sacred and I will carry out my duties, not because it is easy, but because the Constitution demands it and because my constituents deserve it,” Paxton said.

A spokesperson did not immediately respond Monday night when asked whether she intends to vote.

The statement was released on the eve of when rules surrounding the trial are expected to be finalized Tuesday by the Texas Senate. There are 31 senators in the chamber, which is led by Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has declined to comment on Sen. Paxton’s potential participation in the trial.

Ken Paxton is temporarily suspended from office pending the outcome of the trial.

