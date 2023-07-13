AP Top Political News at 12:54 a.m. EDT

The US House majority is in play next year after a weak GOP midterm showing and recent court ruling

Biden is closing out his Europe trip by showcasing new NATO member Finland

House Republicans set to interrogate FTC’s Khan over ethics, antitrust issues

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tiebreaking votes in Senate

Ukraine wins G7 security pledges, but NATO membership remains elusive

At NATO summit, Biden declares ‘our...

READ MORE