On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:54 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 13, 2023 12:54 am
< a min read
      

The US House majority is in play next year after a weak GOP midterm showing and recent court ruling
Biden is closing out his Europe trip by showcasing new NATO member Finland
House Republicans set to interrogate FTC’s Khan over ethics, antitrust issues
Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tiebreaking votes in Senate
Ukraine wins G7 security pledges, but NATO membership remains elusive
At NATO summit, Biden declares ‘our...

READ MORE

The US House majority is in play next year after a weak GOP midterm showing and recent court ruling

Biden is closing out his Europe trip by showcasing new NATO member Finland

House Republicans set to interrogate FTC’s Khan over ethics, antitrust issues

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tiebreaking votes in Senate

Ukraine wins G7 security pledges, but NATO membership remains elusive

At NATO summit, Biden declares ‘our unity will not falter’ on Ukraine

Justice Department to challenge length of prison sentences for Rhodes and other Oath Keepers

A Biden plan cuts student loan payments for millions to $0. Will it be the next legal battle?

FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans

Few US adults support full abortion bans, even in states that have them, an AP-NORC poll finds

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|19 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
7|19 2023 SANS CTI Survey: Keeping Up with A...
7|19 Women as Leaders
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories