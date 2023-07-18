On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP Top Political News at 8:24 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 18, 2023 8:24 am
DeSantis becomes first major party candidate to enter South Carolina’s 2024 presidential primary

House Republicans propose planting a trillion trees as they move away from climate change denial

Trump’s classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing before Judge Cannon

Israel’s Herzog will meet with Biden as US concerns over settlements and judicial overhaul simmer

The Biden administration announces a cybersecurity labeling program for smart devices

Biden campaign staffs up with former White House aide Cedric Richmond and fundraising leaders

Turning Point Action’s student activists were torn between Trump and DeSantis last year. Not anymore

Biden and Sanders meet union organizers amid labor turmoil

Watchdog calls for House committee to uninvite RFK Jr. after his comments are blasted as antisemitic

Russian fighter jet flies dangerously close to US warplane over Syria

