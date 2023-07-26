On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 26, 2023 12:04 am
Trevor Reed, Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022, is injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
Hunter Biden’s guilty plea is on the horizon, and so are a fresh set of challenges
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
DeSantis cuts a third of his presidential campaign staff as he...

Top Stories