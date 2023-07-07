On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Political News at 12:49 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 7, 2023 12:49 am
Asian Americans feel particularly targeted by new laws criminalizing those who assist voters

First GOP debate next month faces threats of boycott as lower-polling candidates scramble to qualify

At Iowa event, Trump plans to go after DeSantis over ethanol

The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources

Biden administration seeks stay of judge’s social media order, saying it could cause ‘grave harm’

Why the US is willing to send Ukraine cluster munitions now

Trump valet Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case

DeSantis defends anti-LGBTQ video shared by his campaign and calls it a ‘fair game’ attack on Trump

Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP states

DeSantis raised $20 million in the 6 weeks since announcing his presidential run, his campaign says

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
