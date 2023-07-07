AP Top Political News at 12:49 a.m. EDT

Asian Americans feel particularly targeted by new laws criminalizing those who assist voters
First GOP debate next month faces threats of boycott as lower-polling candidates scramble to qualify
At Iowa event, Trump plans to go after DeSantis over ethanol
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources
Biden administration seeks stay of judge’s social media order, saying it could cause ‘grave...
READ MORE
Asian Americans feel particularly targeted by new laws criminalizing those who assist voters
First GOP debate next month faces threats of boycott as lower-polling candidates scramble to qualify
At Iowa event, Trump plans to go after DeSantis over ethanol
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources
Biden administration seeks stay of judge’s social media order, saying it could cause ‘grave harm’
Why the US is willing to send Ukraine cluster munitions now
Trump valet Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case
DeSantis defends anti-LGBTQ video shared by his campaign and calls it a ‘fair game’ attack on Trump
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP states
DeSantis raised $20 million in the 6 weeks since announcing his presidential run, his campaign says
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.