AP Top Political News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 12, 2023 12:44 am
NATO prepared to back Ukraine in its fight against Russia — but not to extend membership

Even in states that have them, few US adults support full abortion bans, AP-NORC poll finds

Senators call for Supreme Court to follow ethics code like other branches of government

Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. These documents show the ethical dilemmas

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor’s staff prodded colleges and libraries to buy her books

Inside the AP’s investigation into the ethics practices of the Supreme Court justices

Budget troubles won’t change California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goals for 2nd term, he tells AP

A grand jury sworn in Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election

Joint Chiefs nominee wins over lawmakers but faces uncertain fate because of senator’s hold

EPA sets stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons used in refrigerators, air conditioners

