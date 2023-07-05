On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Political News at 1:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 5, 2023 1:07 am
Conservatives go to red states, Democrats to blue as the country grows more polarized
Biden is hosting Swedish prime minister at the White House in a show of support for NATO bid
What to expect during the ranked choice voting count in New York City Council races
In a polarized US, how to define a patriot increasingly depends on who’s being asked
He was the CIA whiz kid in ‘Charlie Wilson’s...

Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

July Fourth for presidents has been a day for golf, fishing, speeches and one perilous stomachache

The Democratic Party promised to overhaul its primaries. Doing that has been anything but simple

French far-right figure ends divisive crowdfunding for officer whose shooting of teen set off unrest

What’s ‘Bidenomics’? The president hopes a dubious nation embraces his ideas condensed into the term

Top Stories