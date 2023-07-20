On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 20, 2023 12:07 am
IRS steps toward a new free-file tax return system have both supporters and critics mobilizing

Senate Judiciary panel to consider ethics rules for Supreme Court

Judge nixes Trump’s bid to move hush-money criminal case, keeping it in New York state court

IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case

Top progressives are backing Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign. But some activists have reservations

Jan. 6 charges against Trump would add to his mounting legal peril as he campaigns for 2024

Israeli president tells Congress his country is committed to democracy but concedes ‘painful debate’

White House says Russia is preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea

US approves $1.3 billion package of long-term military aid for Ukraine

North Korea not responding to US attempts to discuss American soldier who ran across border

