On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 21, 2023 12:13 am
< a min read
      

Biden is building his reelection bid around an organization Obama shunned
DeSantis takes his presidential campaign to Utah, a heavily GOP state where Trump has struggled
Senate committee approves legislation to impose stronger ethics standards on Supreme Court justices
RFK Jr. denies making antisemitic comments as congressional Republicans give him a platform
President Biden visits Philly shipyard as he courts organized labor and pushes green jobs
Oil and gas companies...

READ MORE

Biden is building his reelection bid around an organization Obama shunned

DeSantis takes his presidential campaign to Utah, a heavily GOP state where Trump has struggled

Senate committee approves legislation to impose stronger ethics standards on Supreme Court justices

RFK Jr. denies making antisemitic comments as congressional Republicans give him a platform

President Biden visits Philly shipyard as he courts organized labor and pushes green jobs

Oil and gas companies would pay more to drill on public lands under new Biden rule

IRS steps toward a new free-file tax return system have both supporters and critics mobilizing

US worried about well-being of American soldier who ran across border as North Korea remains silent

US sending more warships, Marines to Gulf to counter Iran’s efforts to seize commercial ships

Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|27 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
7|27 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
7|27 Tampa Cybersecurity Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories