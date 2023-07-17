On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 17, 2023 12:08 am
< a min read
      

Judge in Trump documents case under the spotlight as arguments near
GOP vs. FBI: A Republican campaign to stop a new FBI headquarters is revving up after Trump probes
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds embraces role as a key player in Republican presidential race
DeSantis presidential campaign is cutting staff as new financial pressure emerges
Fundraising takeaways: Trump and DeSantis in their own tier as Pence and other Republicans struggle
2024...

READ MORE

Judge in Trump documents case under the spotlight as arguments near

GOP vs. FBI: A Republican campaign to stop a new FBI headquarters is revving up after Trump probes

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds embraces role as a key player in Republican presidential race

DeSantis presidential campaign is cutting staff as new financial pressure emerges

Fundraising takeaways: Trump and DeSantis in their own tier as Pence and other Republicans struggle

2024 GOP candidates desperate to make debate stage are finding creative ways to boost donor numbers

Alabama rushes to adopt new congressional map amid disagreement on what district should look like

DeSantis would consider Iowa’s Reynolds as running mate, calls Trump’s attack of her ‘out of hand’

Climate envoy John Kerry in Beijing talks as US seeks to raise China relations from historic low

Why a single senator is blocking US military promotions and what it means for the Pentagon

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|23 World Congress 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories