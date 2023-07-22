On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 22, 2023 12:11 am
Nervous Republicans turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump

Biden picks female admiral to lead Navy. She’d be first woman on Joint Chiefs of Staff

FBI wrongly searched for US senator and state senator in Section 702 spy data, court says

The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills

DeSantis downplays Jan. 6, says it wasn’t an insurrection but a ‘protest’ that ‘ended up devolving’

Harris says Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis are ‘propaganda’

Judge sets a trial date for next May in Trump’s classified documents case in Florida

Deadly crash of Marine Osprey last year was caused by mechanical failure, report says

Biden names CIA Director William Burns to his Cabinet

Biden is building his 2024 reelection bid around an organization Obama shunned

