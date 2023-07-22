AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

Nervous Republicans turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump

Biden picks female admiral to lead Navy. She’d be first woman on Joint Chiefs of Staff

FBI wrongly searched for US senator and state senator in Section 702 spy data, court says

The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills

DeSantis downplays Jan. 6, says it wasn’t an insurrection but a ‘protest’ that...

READ MORE