AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

Nervous Republicans turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump
Biden picks female admiral to lead Navy. She’d be first woman on Joint Chiefs of Staff
FBI wrongly searched for US senator and state senator in Section 702 spy data, court says
The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills
DeSantis downplays Jan. 6, says it wasn’t an insurrection but a ‘protest’ that ‘ended up devolving’
Harris says Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis are ‘propaganda’
Judge sets a trial date for next May in Trump’s classified documents case in Florida
Deadly crash of Marine Osprey last year was caused by mechanical failure, report says
Biden names CIA Director William Burns to his Cabinet
Biden is building his 2024 reelection bid around an organization Obama shunned
