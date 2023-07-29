On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Political News at 11:14 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 29, 2023 11:14 pm
< a min read
      

Trump, amid legal perils, calls on GOP to rally around him as he threatens primary challenges

Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes

Ex-Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon joins push for third-party presidential bid as Democrats try to stop it

‘The Few, the Proud’ aren’t so few: Marines recruiting surges while other services struggle

Election disinformation campaigns targeted voters of color in 2020. Experts expect 2024 to be worse

Violent crime is rising in the nation’s capital. DC seeks solutions as Congress keeps close watch

Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall

Trump and his top 2024 primary rivals mostly ignore the case against him during key Iowa GOP event

Historically Black fraternity drops Florida for convention because of DeSantis policies

Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman

