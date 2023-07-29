AP Top Political News at 11:14 p.m. EDT

Trump, amid legal perils, calls on GOP to rally around him as he threatens primary challenges

Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes

Ex-Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon joins push for third-party presidential bid as Democrats try to stop it

‘The Few, the Proud’ aren’t so few: Marines recruiting surges while other services struggle

Election disinformation campaigns targeted voters of color in 2020....

READ MORE