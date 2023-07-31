AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

Mar-a-Lago worker charged in Trump’s classified documents case to make first court appearance

Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation

Joe Biden, America’s oldest sitting president, needs young voters to win again. Will his age matter?

Who’s in, who’s out: A look at which candidates have qualified for the 1st GOP presidential debate

Facing legal peril, Trump calls on GOP to rally around him and...

READ MORE