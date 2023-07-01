On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 1:14 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 1, 2023 1:14 am
< a min read
      

Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny
Battle over Wisconsin’s top elections official could have ripple effects for 2024
The Supreme Court just issued its biggest rulings of the year. Here’s what you need to know.
Biden offers new student debt relief plan, lashes out at GOP after Supreme Court ruling
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

READ MORE

Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny

Battle over Wisconsin’s top elections official could have ripple effects for 2024

The Supreme Court just issued its biggest rulings of the year. Here’s what you need to know.

Biden offers new student debt relief plan, lashes out at GOP after Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples

Gubernatorial nominee’s plans to attend rally spark Republican infighting in Kentucky

Congress demands info on security clearance suspension of Iran envoy

Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama’s Washington home had guns, machete in his van, feds say

It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. What happens if you don’t?

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|7 A Complimentary Webinar Featuring Ed...
7|7 Dashboard in a Day - Intellify...
7|7 Gartner Workshop: Create a Robust AI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories