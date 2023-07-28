On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP Top Political News at 6:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 28, 2023 6:39 am
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US

Biden orders changes to the military code of justice for sexual assault victims

Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case

Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues

Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP candidates set to address Iowa Republicans at Lincoln Day Dinner

DeSantis is defending new slavery teachings. Civil rights leaders see a pattern of ‘policy violence’

Donald Trump faces new charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Here’s what to know

Schools lost track of homeless kids during the pandemic. Many face a steep path to recovery

Biden dispatches top adviser for talks with Saudi crown prince on normalizing relations with Israel

Obama’s first college is latest to end legacy admissions

