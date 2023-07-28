AP Top Political News at 6:39 a.m. EDT

Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
Biden orders changes to the military code of justice for sexual assault victims
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues
Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP candidates set to address Iowa Republicans...
DeSantis is defending new slavery teachings. Civil rights leaders see a pattern of ‘policy violence’
Donald Trump faces new charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Here’s what to know
Schools lost track of homeless kids during the pandemic. Many face a steep path to recovery
Biden dispatches top adviser for talks with Saudi crown prince on normalizing relations with Israel
Obama’s first college is latest to end legacy admissions
