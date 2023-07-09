AP Top Political News at 9:36 p.m. EDT

Stymied by the Supreme Court, Biden wants voters to have the final say on his agenda
Iowa GOP schedules Jan. 15 for leadoff presidential caucuses. It’s on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
US drone strike kills an Islamic State group leader in Syria, the Defense Department says
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
NATO unity will be tested at upcoming summit. Ukraine’s possible...
Top Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Hunter Biden case. Here’s what to know.
The US will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery of the controversial weapon
Biden takes aim at ‘junk’ insurance, vowing to save money for consumers being played as ‘suckers’
An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot and killed in Washington
Asian Americans feel particularly targeted by new laws criminalizing those who assist voters
