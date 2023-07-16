AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

DeSantis presidential campaign is cutting staff as new financial pressure emerges
Fundraising takeaways: Trump and DeSantis in their own tier as Pence and other Republicans struggle
2024 GOP candidates desperate to make debate stage are finding creative ways to boost donor numbers
Alabama rushes to adopt new congressional map amid disagreement on what district should look like
DeSantis would consider Iowa’s Reynolds as running mate, calls Trump’s attack of her ‘out...
READ MORE
DeSantis presidential campaign is cutting staff as new financial pressure emerges
Fundraising takeaways: Trump and DeSantis in their own tier as Pence and other Republicans struggle
2024 GOP candidates desperate to make debate stage are finding creative ways to boost donor numbers
Alabama rushes to adopt new congressional map amid disagreement on what district should look like
DeSantis would consider Iowa’s Reynolds as running mate, calls Trump’s attack of her ‘out of hand’
Climate envoy John Kerry in Beijing talks as US seeks to raise China relations from historic low
Why a single senator is blocking US military promotions and what it means for the Pentagon
College students struggling with hunger face potential loss of food stamp benefits
The Iowa caucuses are six months away. Some Republicans worry Trump may be unstoppable
Yellen visits India again to promote closer ties and tackle global economic problems
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.