AP Top Political News at 2:50 a.m. EDT

GOP White House hopefuls face mounting pressure to stop Trump in Iowa
Americans are widely pessimistic about democracy in the United States, an AP-NORC poll finds
US sets a grim milestone with new record for the deadliest six months of mass killings
How DOJ made different death penalty decisions in the Pittsburgh synagogue and Texas mall massacres
Pentagon says cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine
US military chief praises Japan’s...
READ MORE
GOP White House hopefuls face mounting pressure to stop Trump in Iowa
Americans are widely pessimistic about democracy in the United States, an AP-NORC poll finds
US sets a grim milestone with new record for the deadliest six months of mass killings
How DOJ made different death penalty decisions in the Pittsburgh synagogue and Texas mall massacres
Pentagon says cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine
US military chief praises Japan’s defense funding boost as a buttress against China and North Korea
The US House majority is in play next year after a weak GOP midterm showing and recent court ruling
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ in contrast to predecessor Trump
Rioter who hurled bow like a spear at police during Jan. 6 attack gets more than 7 years in prison
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.