On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 2:50 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 14, 2023 2:50 am
< a min read
      

GOP White House hopefuls face mounting pressure to stop Trump in Iowa
Americans are widely pessimistic about democracy in the United States, an AP-NORC poll finds
US sets a grim milestone with new record for the deadliest six months of mass killings
How DOJ made different death penalty decisions in the Pittsburgh synagogue and Texas mall massacres
Pentagon says cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine
US military chief praises Japan’s...

READ MORE

GOP White House hopefuls face mounting pressure to stop Trump in Iowa

Americans are widely pessimistic about democracy in the United States, an AP-NORC poll finds

US sets a grim milestone with new record for the deadliest six months of mass killings

How DOJ made different death penalty decisions in the Pittsburgh synagogue and Texas mall massacres

Pentagon says cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine

US military chief praises Japan’s defense funding boost as a buttress against China and North Korea

The US House majority is in play next year after a weak GOP midterm showing and recent court ruling

No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says

Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ in contrast to predecessor Trump

Rioter who hurled bow like a spear at police during Jan. 6 attack gets more than 7 years in prison

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|20 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
7|20 MAS Office Hours
7|20 Corporate Gray Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories