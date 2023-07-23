AP Top Political News at 5:25 p.m. EDT

‘Mama bears’ may be the 2024 race’s soccer moms. But where the GOP seeks votes, some see extremism

Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi

The fight over Alabama’s congressional redistricting now shifts back to federal court

Nervous Republicans turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump

Mississippi senator says tutu photo is misused in campaign. He’s raising money for cancer research READ MORE