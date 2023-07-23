On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 5:25 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 23, 2023 5:25 pm
< a min read
      

‘Mama bears’ may be the 2024 race’s soccer moms. But where the GOP seeks votes, some see extremism
Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi
The fight over Alabama’s congressional redistricting now shifts back to federal court
Nervous Republicans turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump
Mississippi senator says tutu photo is misused in campaign. He’s raising money for cancer research

READ MORE

‘Mama bears’ may be the 2024 race’s soccer moms. But where the GOP seeks votes, some see extremism

Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi

The fight over Alabama’s congressional redistricting now shifts back to federal court

Nervous Republicans turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump

Mississippi senator says tutu photo is misused in campaign. He’s raising money for cancer research

Biden picks female admiral to lead Navy. She’d be first woman on Joint Chiefs of Staff

One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology

FBI wrongly searched for US senator and state senator in Section 702 spy data, court says

The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills

DeSantis downplays Jan. 6, says it wasn’t an insurrection but a ‘protest’ that ‘ended up devolving’

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News