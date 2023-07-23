AP Top Political News at 5:25 p.m. EDT

‘Mama bears’ may be the 2024 race’s soccer moms. But where the GOP seeks votes, some see extremism
Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi
The fight over Alabama’s congressional redistricting now shifts back to federal court
Nervous Republicans turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump
Mississippi senator says tutu photo is misused in campaign. He’s raising money for cancer research
Biden picks female admiral to lead Navy. She’d be first woman on Joint Chiefs of Staff
One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology
FBI wrongly searched for US senator and state senator in Section 702 spy data, court says
The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills
DeSantis downplays Jan. 6, says it wasn’t an insurrection but a ‘protest’ that ‘ended up devolving’
