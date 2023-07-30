AP Top Political News at 3:01 p.m. EDT

Joe Biden, America’s oldest sitting president, needs young voters to win again. Will his age matter?
Joe Biden, America’s oldest sitting president, needs young voters to win again. Will his age matter?
Who’s in, who’s out: A look at which candidates have qualified for the 1st GOP presidential debate
Facing legal peril, Trump calls on GOP to rally around him and focus on investigating Biden
Plaintiffs in voting rights case urge judges to toss Alabama’s new congressional map
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes
Ex-Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon joins push for third-party presidential bid as Democrats try to stop it
‘The Few, the Proud’ aren’t so few: Marines recruiting surges while other services struggle
Election disinformation campaigns targeted voters of color in 2020. Experts expect 2024 to be worse
Violent crime is rising in the nation’s capital. DC seeks solutions as Congress keeps close watch
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall
