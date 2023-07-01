On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
July 1, 2023 10:30 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency; Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

__

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency; Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

__

        Insight by TransUnion: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest James Ross of the VA Office of Inspector General will explore fraud investigation and data protection strategy at the VA Office of Inspector General. In addition, Greg Schlichter of TransUnion will provide an industry perspective.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Pence; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Michael Drake, president of the University of California; Lindsay Gorman, senior fellow for emerging technologies at the German Marshall Fund.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Buttigieg; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; former Texas Rep, Will Hurd, a Republican presidential candidate.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|7 A Complimentary Webinar Featuring Ed...
7|7 Dashboard in a Day - Intellify...
7|7 Gartner Workshop: Create a Robust AI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories