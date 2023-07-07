On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
July 7, 2023 6:08 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., a presidential candidate, and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.

__

        Insight by TransUnion: During...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., a presidential candidate, and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.

__

        Insight by TransUnion: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest James Ross of the VA Office of Inspector General will explore fraud investigation and data protection strategy at the VA Office of Inspector General. In addition, Greg Schlichter of TransUnion will provide an industry perspective.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States; Kate Calvin, NASA’s chief scientist and senior climate adviser.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Barbara Lee, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|13 Intelligence & National Security...
7|13 DigiMarCon Hawaii & Pacific 2023 -...
7|13 Sustainability And Energy Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories