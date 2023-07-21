On Air: Security Clearance Insecurity
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Judge sets a trial date for next May in Trump’s classified documents case in Florida

The Associated Press
July 21, 2023 9:42 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for former President Donald Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents.

The May 20, 2024, trial date is a compromise between a request from prosecutors to set the trial for this December and a request from defense lawyers to schedule it after the 2024 presidential election.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|27 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
7|27 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
7|27 Tampa Cybersecurity Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories