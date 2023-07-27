On Air: Federal News Network
Trump lawyers meeting with prosecutors as potential new federal indictment looms, AP source says

ERIC TUCKER
July 27, 2023 11:47 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were meeting Thursday with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team as a potential indictment loomed over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The meeting included Trump lawyer John Lauro, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press to describe a private gathering.

Trump earlier this month was informed by Smith’s office that he was a target of the Justice Department’s investigation, suggesting that an indictment could be soon.

A spokesman for Smith declined to comment on meeting.

