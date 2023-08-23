AP Top Political News at 3:06 a.m. EDT

Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt
Who takes advantage of Donald Trump’s absence and other things to watch in the Republican debate
At March on Washington’s 60th anniversary, leaders seek energy of original movement for civil rights
MLK’s dream for America is one of the stars of the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington
Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony
State Department renews ban on use of US passports for travel to North Korea
Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges tied to efforts to overturn 2020 election
Attorney John Eastman surrenders on charges in Trump’s Georgia 2020 election subversion case
Biden names a new White House counsel as he seeks reelection and faces congressional probes
No harmful levels of PCBs found at Wyoming nuclear missile base as Air Force investigates cancers
