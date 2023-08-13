AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Trump’s Iowa state fair spectacle clouds DeSantis as former president is joined by Florida officials
The Pentagon plans to shake up DC’s National Guard, criticized for its response to protests, Jan. 6
The failed Ohio amendment reflects Republican efforts nationally to restrict direct democracy
Rising political threats take US into uncharted territory as 2024 election looms
Biden’s reelection bid faces vulnerabilities in wake of special counsel appointment
Allies of Niger...
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation
What’s behind the tentative US-Iran agreement involving prisoners and frozen funds
Judge warns of restraints to what evidence Trump can talk about, agrees to limited protective order
How Vivek Ramaswamy is pushing — delicately — to win over Trump supporters
