On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 3, 2023 12:10 am
< a min read
      

Trump to face judge in DC over charges that he tried to overturn 2020 presidential election
Republicans don’t dare criticize Trump over Jan. 6. Their silence fuels his bid for the White House
Trump supporters view the latest indictment as evidence of a crime — against Trump
Six months after East Palestine derailment, Congress deadlocked on new rules for train safety
Should Trump go to jail? The 2024 election could become...

READ MORE

Trump to face judge in DC over charges that he tried to overturn 2020 presidential election

Republicans don’t dare criticize Trump over Jan. 6. Their silence fuels his bid for the White House

Trump supporters view the latest indictment as evidence of a crime — against Trump

Six months after East Palestine derailment, Congress deadlocked on new rules for train safety

Should Trump go to jail? The 2024 election could become a referendum on that question

Trump lawyer hints at a First Amendment defense in the Jan. 6 case. Some legal experts are dubious

Analysis: Trump’s indictment is a stress test of Biden’s focus on safeguarding democracy

Pence fought an order to testify but now is a central figure in his former boss’s indictment

Biden delays plans to restock nation’s emergency oil reserve

Prosecutors may be aiming for quick Trump trial by not naming alleged conspirators, experts say

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Newark
8|9 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|9 Emergency Management Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories