AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Carcinogens found at Montana nuclear missile sites as reports of hundreds of cancers surface
Trump lawyers urge judge to narrow proposed rules on evidence sharing in election subversion case
Biden heads west for a policy victory lap, drawing an implicit contrast with Trump
Proposed constitutional change before Ohio voters could determine abortion rights in the state
Biden will tout long-sought Grand Canyon monument designation during Arizona visit
‘Of course’ Trump...
READ MORE
Carcinogens found at Montana nuclear missile sites as reports of hundreds of cancers surface
Trump lawyers urge judge to narrow proposed rules on evidence sharing in election subversion case
Biden heads west for a policy victory lap, drawing an implicit contrast with Trump
Proposed constitutional change before Ohio voters could determine abortion rights in the state
Biden will tout long-sought Grand Canyon monument designation during Arizona visit
‘Of course’ Trump lost the 2020 election, DeSantis says after years of hedging
Niger coup leaders refuse to let senior US diplomat meet with nation’s president
An Ohio election that revolves around abortion rights is fueled by national groups and money
Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him
2 dead, thousands of flight cancellations, 1.1 million lose power in eastern US storms
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.