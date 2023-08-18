AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Trump’s 2024 GOP rivals converge on Atlanta just days after his latest indictment
Trump cancels press conference on election fraud claims, citing attorneys’ advice
At Camp David, Biden aims to nudge Japan and South Korea toward greater unity in complicated Pacific
Biden’s approval rating on the economy stagnates despite slowing inflation, AP-NORC poll shows
The fall of Rudy Giuliani: How ‘America’s mayor’ tied his fate to Donald Trump and got indicted
READ MORE
Trump’s 2024 GOP rivals converge on Atlanta just days after his latest indictment
Trump cancels press conference on election fraud claims, citing attorneys’ advice
At Camp David, Biden aims to nudge Japan and South Korea toward greater unity in complicated Pacific
Biden’s approval rating on the economy stagnates despite slowing inflation, AP-NORC poll shows
The fall of Rudy Giuliani: How ‘America’s mayor’ tied his fate to Donald Trump and got indicted
Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Canadian woman sentenced to nearly 22 years for 2020 ricin letter sent to Trump in White House
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez calls on US to declassify documents on Chile’s 1973 coup
Biden will use Camp David backdrop hoping to broker a breakthrough in Japan-South Korea relations
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.