On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 1:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 15, 2023 1:19 am
< a min read
      

Trump and 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
How the Georgia indictment against Donald Trump may be the biggest yet and other case takeaways
Biden heads to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
Trump has been indicted in a fourth case. Here’s where all the investigations stand
Here’s a timeline of events leading up to Donald Trump’s...

READ MORE

Trump and 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case

How the Georgia indictment against Donald Trump may be the biggest yet and other case takeaways

Biden heads to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate

Trump has been indicted in a fourth case. Here’s where all the investigations stand

Here’s a timeline of events leading up to Donald Trump’s indictment in Georgia

US, Japan, South Korea to announce deeper defense cooperation at Camp David summit

How a law associated with mobsters is central to charges against Trump

How Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump

Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement

Biden says auto workers need ‘good jobs that can support a family’ in union talks with carmakers

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|21 2023 Annual HUBZone Golf Outing
8|21 VMware Explore
8|21 SANS Security Awareness: Managing Human...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories