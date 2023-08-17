AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

Biden’s approval rating on the economy stagnates despite slowing inflation, AP-NORC poll shows
Biden will use Camp David backdrop hoping to broker a breakthrough in Japan-South Korea relations
Plea negotiations could mean no 9/11 defendants face the death penalty, the US tells families
Trump enjoys strong support among Republicans. The general election could be a different story
Election workers who face frequent harassment see accountability in the latest Georgia charges
Frank LaRose, GOP Senate candidate in Ohio, fires a top staffer for tweets critical of Donald Trump
Biden marks 1-year anniversary of climate, health law, says ‘we’re investing in all of America’
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft
Americans are divided along party lines over Trump’s actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows
Florida’s costs for protecting Gov. Ron DeSantis rise as he became GOP presidential hopeful
