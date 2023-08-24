AP Top Political News at 7:46 a.m. EDT

Republican candidates fight each other, and mostly line up behind Trump, at the first debate
Trump is set to surrender at a Georgia jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss
Trump praises Jan. 6 crowd, repeats election lies in online interview while skipping GOP debate
Vivek Ramaswamy takes center stage, plus other key moments from first Republican debate
The first 2024 Republican presidential debate is in the...
READ MORE
Republican candidates fight each other, and mostly line up behind Trump, at the first debate
Trump is set to surrender at a Georgia jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss
Trump praises Jan. 6 crowd, repeats election lies in online interview while skipping GOP debate
Vivek Ramaswamy takes center stage, plus other key moments from first Republican debate
The first 2024 Republican presidential debate is in the books. Here’s what happened
Mother of Army private in North Korea tells AP that her son ‘has so many reasons to come home’
US approves new $500M arms sale to Taiwan as tension from China intensifies
Senator Rubio urges Biden administration to reject a former warlord’s extradition to Colombia
President Joe Biden to host Costa Rica President Chaves at the White House
Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.