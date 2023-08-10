On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 7:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 10, 2023 7:13 am
< a min read
      

Putin profits off global reliance on Russian nuclear fuel
Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump’s aide are due back in court in the classified documents case
Indictment shows White House lawyers struggling for control as Trump fought to overturn election
Biden is in Utah to mark the anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits
Biden welcoming Australian leader to White House for state dinner in October
Ohio vote shows enduring...

READ MORE

Putin profits off global reliance on Russian nuclear fuel

Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump’s aide are due back in court in the classified documents case

Indictment shows White House lawyers struggling for control as Trump fought to overturn election

Biden is in Utah to mark the anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits

Biden welcoming Australian leader to White House for state dinner in October

Ohio vote shows enduring power of abortion rights at ballot box, giving Democrats a path in 2024

Major gun safety groups come together to endorse Joe Biden for president in 2024

Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant

Donald Trump wants his election subversion trial moved out of Washington. That won’t be easy

Trump says he won’t sign Republican loyalty pledge, flouting debate requirement

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|16 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|16 2023 Space Warfighting Forum (SWF)
8|16 Washington DC DevLab
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories