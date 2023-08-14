AP Top Political News at 11:14 a.m. EDT

How Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump

Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks

David McCormick is gearing up for a Senate run in Pennsylvania. But he lives in Connecticut

Yes, inflation is down. No, the Inflation Reduction Act doesn’t deserve the credit

Biden and House Democrats hope to make curbing ‘junk fees’ a...

READ MORE